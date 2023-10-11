Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Palestine has petitioned the United Nations, demanding that Israel leaves what it described as “its territory” amid the ongoing conflict between militant group, Hamas and Israel.

On October 8, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise move that has led to the death of over 1,500 people.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, October 10, the Palestinian Ambassador, Abdullahp Shawesh called on the UN to apply international law on Israel and force her to seize its occupation of Palestinian territories.

Shawesh stated that the applicability of the law will bring a halt to the conflict, otherwise, the Palestinians will continue to exercise what he describes as their legitimate right to liberate and defend themselves.

According to him, Israelis have continued to bomb Gaza, bombing the third oldest church in the world, killing nearly a thousand Palestinians, out of which 140 are children and 105 women. He stated that 4,100 are injured while 123,000 are currently internally displaced with the numbers expected to rise.

The Palestinian ambassador however said his country is determined to defeat and end Israeli aggression and occupation of their territories.