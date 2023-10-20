Friday, October 20, 2023 – Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has surprised the opposition fraternity in the country after he recognised William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Joho, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, has been on sabbatical since the day Raila Odinga was annihilated by Ruto, but he has now regained his political senses after the shocking political defeat.

Speaking on Wednesday, Joho said he is ready to work with President William Ruto for the good of the coastal people.

Joho was speaking during a meeting organized by coast leaders, including Cabinet secretaries, Aisha Jumwa, Salim Mvurya, and Speaker of the Senate, Amason Kingi.

The former County boss said he wanted to meet the President and present to him what the people of the subject counties wanted to be addressed by the national government.

In the course of this, Joho said political leanings would be immaterial.

“From today, all of us as coastal leaders will enhance our unity immaterial of political affiliations. This therefore means we would be all united under unity of purpose irrespective of our political sides,” he said.

Joho said the unity initiated would be long-term with disregard for the leaders’ respective political affiliations.

