Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Cuban doctors brought into the country by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to assist their Kenyan counterparts in their respective areas of expertise will have to pack their belongings and return to their country.

This is after the Government of President William Ruto terminated the deal they entered with Uhuru.

In a statement, Ruto, through the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Wafula, announced that the government will not renew its agreement with Cuban doctors who were brought into the country to fill gaps in county hospitals six years ago.

The 2017 agreement between Kenya and Cuba actualised an engagement program where the Cuban doctors would provide assistance in Kenyan hospitals and Kenyan doctors would go to Cuba for specialised training.

“We have decided not to renew the agreement with the Cuban doctors. Our very own healthcare professionals are committed to the cause,” Nakumicha noted.

The termination of the deal means more suffering for ordinary Kenyans who were being attended by the Cuban doctors who are arguably the best in the world in their areas of specialization.

