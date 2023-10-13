Friday, October 13, 2023 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has warned Mt. Kenya as well as former President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare for the worst should President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga agree to a handshake.

In a statement, Wamuchomba warned the Mt Kenya region that they will be left alone when the deal comes to pass.

According to her, the bi-partisan talks that are ongoing at the Bomas of Kenya will culminate in a handshake deal between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

“All the issues being discussed in MP Kimani Ichung’wah-led dialogue committee will not help us in any way. Nothing is going to come out of that meeting other than a Handshake deal between Raila and Ruto,” she said.

According to Wamuchomba, the bipartisan talks have already sidelined the Mt Kenya region, adding that former President Uhuru Kenyatta will also be left out once Raila and Ruto close ranks.

Wamuchomba notes that despite Ruto assuring the Mt Kenya region that he will not allow Raila in his government, there is a possibility of him walking that path Uhuru did after the 2018 elections.

“We kept asking Uhuru to give us more details of their talks but he kept saying he won’t let Raila in his government. That is the route Ruto is taking us because he is saying he would not allow Raila into his administration,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST