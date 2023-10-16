Monday, October 16, 2023 – Music executive, Dayo D1, has berated women who feel that “nyash and breasts” is all they can bring to the table.

During an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, the music executive stated that most women feel that life is all about taking sexy photos with their booty popping out, while waiting for men to slide into their DM.

D1 further challenged women to come up with different skills they can offer as sex won’t last forever.