Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has encouraged young people to embrace intermarriage as a means to enhance unity and peaceful coexistence within the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the final send-off of Moses Mwaura at Yamumbi, Langas Ward, in Eldoret, Sudi praised those who had chosen partners from different tribes and emphasized the positive impact of such unions.

Sudi highlighted that intermarriage not only fosters personal relationships but also plays a vital role in promoting peace, love and harmony on a broader scale.

He urged young individuals to be open to the idea of marrying someone from a different tribe, effectively eliminating the issue of tribalism.

“Because Mwaura has united us.”

“I would like to urge you that we should love one another because our country is a big one.”

“You young ladies from this Mumbi community don’t just sit here and fall in love with your own men.”

“Walk around and see men from different tribes,” Sudi said.

“We should encourage our children to embrace intermarriage.”

“If you are a Kalenjin, you don’t have to marry a Kalenjin.”

“You can marry a Luo or a Luhya and erase this issue of tribalism,” Sudi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST