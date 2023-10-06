Friday, October 6, 2023 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has vowed to work with President William Ruto despite being an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party member.

Speaking in Siaya after the groundbreaking construction of a Level 4 hospital in Ugenya Constituency on Friday by President William Ruto, Orengo said the constitution is clear that county governments must work in collaboration with the national government.

Orengo said that the politics for the leadership of the country was settled and he will continue working with the national government.

“The Constitution says that the county governments must work with the national government, nobody will ask me why I have come here; on the politics we are playing, the constitution resolved that,” Orengo said.

Orengo said he will work closely with Ruto for the sake of development as provided for in the Constitution.

“We have come here because of development and not politics, when I got information that the President will be coming for development, I said I would attend,” he said.

“I want it to be known that I have come here for development and not playing politics, politics will wait for its day.”

The governor said he would remain firmly in the ODM party but also work closely with Ruto whom he said was a former member of the Orange party.

“Even if you come here and I am not present, please feel welcome, because as president, you are free to tour any part of the country for development,” he said.

It is not clear whether ODM leader, Raila Odinga, will expel Orengo from the Orange party since all lawmakers who had expressed interest in working with Ruto have been expelled with others being charged hefty fines.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, is among five lawmakers who were expelled from the party for working with Ruto.

Others are Kisumu Senator, Prof. Tom Ojienda, MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

