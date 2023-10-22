Sunday, October 22, 2023 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has stated that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is plotting on how to take over the leadership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nairobi County.

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, Gachagua has tasked Embakasi North Member of Parliament, James Gakuya and Nairobi Deputy Governor, James Muchiri to take over Nairobi UDA leadership.

Alai alleged that Gachagua is scheming to ensure Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, doesn’t control the UDA party in the city.

Alai urged Sakaja to wake up from slumber and fight to control UDA in the city because without holding a powerful position in the party, he will be weak and his re-election in 2027 will not be an easy job.

This is what Robert Alai wrote on his X platform

“UDA is divided right in the middle. Rigathi Gachagua is planning a hostile takeover of UDA. Now he has tasked Hon Gakuya and Nairobi Deputy Governor to take over Nairobi UDA leadership.

“Sakaja is the senior most UDA leader in Nairobi. Why is he not the chairman of UDA in Nairobi? Bro @SakajaJohnson, Nairobi is more important than a useless national leadership post. Be the UDA Nairobi Chairman. Remember this tweet as Riggy G and his gang plot,”

