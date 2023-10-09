Monday, October 9, 2023 – Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, has ordered the immediate expulsion of a gold mining company operating in the county without a license.

While addressing residents of Ikolomani Sub-County during a public participation forum, the ODM governor accused the company of mining gold without the permit of the county government.

“Shanta Gold, pack your belongings and go. We don’t want you here in Ikolomani,” Barasa ordered.

The county boss clarified that the company was given mineral exploration permission and not mining permission.

Shanta Mining Company also found itself in the spotlight over its decision to reportedly set up a gold processing plant in Siaya County despite exploring gold in Kakamega.

Ikolomani residents had initially raised complaints to the county government, claiming that the mining company wanted to grab parcels of land in the constituency without owners’ permission.

“The other day, they released a statement expressing their decision to take gold processing to Siaya. We cannot allow our people to be harassed by investors who are coming here. You must consult the leadership,” the governor noted.

In his address, Barasa also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the county government and national governments to establish a gold refinery plant in Ikolomani, a move aimed at unlocking the untapped mineral potential of the region.

Barasa was in the company of his deputy, Ayub Savula, and Ikolomani sub-county Member of Parliament, Bernard Shinali, when he issued the orders.

Shanta Gold is an East Africa-focused gold producer, developer, and explorer.

The company describes itself as a growth-driven, people-focused, and responsible business motivated by a commitment to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST