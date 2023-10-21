Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Nyeri County Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was right when he said Kenya Kwanza Alliance is like a shareholding company and those who voted for it are its shareholders.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Friday, Kahiga who is a close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said the second in command was right since even Mt Kenya residents agree with his sentiments.

The governor dared President William Ruto to abuse Gachagua in Mt Kenya like he did when touring Luo Nyanza last week when he said the DP’s shareholding remarks are primitive and uncouth.

The Nyeri governor wondered why Ruto never castigated Gachagua over his remarks during his recent six-day tour of Central Kenya.

“Maybe it comes from the statement by the president in Nyanza. And I personally have said, president, I know that was all politics if it wasn’t let us hear them repeated in the mountains. The president was here for six days; he never raised those issues. He never spoke about them,” Kahiga stated.

On his part, Nyeri town MP Maina Mathenge insisted that the Mt Kenya region has no apology to give for demanding a fair share of government resources.

According to Mathenge, Mt Kenya contributed 47% of the votes that made Ruto the president.

