Saturday, October 21, 2023 – A nudist was kicked out of a Wetherspoons after he bent over to pick up a poppadom and “accidentally exposed his bum” to a teenage girl.

Richard Collins visited the budget boozer in Hastings, East Sussex on October 8 for dinner and was clothed. He was wearing a sweatshirt and a short skirt, but was not wearing underwear beneath the skirt.

The 67-year-old ordered his dinner at the bar, then noticed a poppadom on his seat so he bent over to “flick it off”. As he bent over, his naked bum was exposed to a mum and her child behind him.

Richard claimed to be unaware of the mum and her child at the time he bent.

Subsequently, a manager asked him to leave for bending over without underwear.

Richard has blasted the manager and called the move discriminatory.

Richard blames the mum and child for not “averting their eyes” and for looking up his skirt.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “If you or your child look up someone’s skirt then don’t complain if you don’t like what you see! Avert your eyes!”

He said the recent ordeal “spoiled an otherwise lovely day of naked cycling, sunbathing and swimming”.

He said: “I was quite unhappy being asked to leave. I thought that was a bit extreme. The manager could have just said, ‘We just had a complaint, could you be a bit more careful and not bend over’.”

Wetherspoons said that they stand by the pub manager’s decision. The firm say they ask “all customers to dress appropriately and, more specifically, in a way which would not cause offence to employees or other customers”.

Richard said he has been a nudist for 40 years and most people have no problem with his choice to be naked.

He said: “Most people aren’t bothered. It’s all about fun and freedom. It’s just a body. I’m used to being naked in public as I’ve been a naturist for 40 years.”

A Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “In accordance with our dress policy, we ask all our customers to dress appropriately and, more specifically, in a way which would not cause offence to employees or other customers The pub’s management, quite rightly, did not consider that Mr Collins was dressed in such a manner.

“Mr Collins is of course more than welcome in all our pubs, should he choose to adhere to our dress policy. We do not consider that there has been any breach of the Equality Act.”