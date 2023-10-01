Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has accused President William Ruto of lying to the Maasai community over the controversial Kedong Ranch.

This is after he promised to subdivide the expansive 75,000 acres of Kedong Ranch and give back to the Maasai Community.

According to Ledama, the Head of State is being insincere because only 70,000 acres are available for subdivision from the ranch after 4,000 acres were bought for the Kitet community and 1,000 acres set aside by the Jubilee Administration to construct a dry port, leaving 70,000 acres.

“When you tell the Maasai that you told Kedong to give Maasai 10,000 acres of land without proof, aren’t you just selling air to the community,” the Narok Senator said.

Matters Kedong Ranch are a thorny issue among the Maasai Community.

Political leaders from the region have previously accused powerful politicians from previous administrations of attempting to grab it.

Notably, Kedong Ranch was among properties invaded by goons alongside the Kenyatta Northlands farm when the country was experiencing political instability earlier in the year.

At the height of campaigns during the buildup to the 2022 elections, Ruto promised the Maa Community that he would return the Kedong Ranch to them.

Similarly, when Ruto visited Kajiado County on August 22 to open the Maa Cultural Week, he announced government plans to hand over partial management of the Amboseli National Park to the Kajiado County government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST