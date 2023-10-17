Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Controversial musician, Paul Radido alias Willy Paul, was filmed by a nosy paparazzi picking up a slay queen.

The pretty lady was waiting for Willy Paul by the roadside.

He pulled over his flashy Mercedes Benz and left with the lady to an unknown destination.

Willy Paul’s appetite for ladies is well-known.

He has a habit of using his celebrity status to prey on young ladies, mostly aged between 18-22 years.

He reacted to the video and said he was not unapologetic.

He went ahead to warn the person who recorded the video that he will pick up his mother next.

“It was an awesome experience, next ni mama ya cameraman nitabeba,” he wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.