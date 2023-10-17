Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Murder suspect, Anthony Kariuki, is on the run after he reportedly murdered Joseph Wakang’u on Sunday, following a violent confrontation at a petrol station in Thindigua.

Anthony hit Joseph with a Chrome Gin bottle, leading to his untimely demise.

According to social media activist Simon Mwangi Muthiora, this is not the first time that Anthony has been linked to a murder.

Two years ago, he allegedly murdered a relative and bribed his way out.

Members of the public are advised to be cautious when approaching him.

He could be armed with knives and other crude weapons.

See his photos below.

