Monday, October 16, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has struck yet again.

This is after he announced a proposal to introduce charges for all services offered at Huduma Centres across the country.

Services at Huduma Centers were being offered free of charge.

Speaking during the takeover of the State Department of Public Service, Kuria explained the fee would be used to run the centres and ease the financial burden on the Treasury.

“You have been enjoying these services without paying, there is no more free lunch. You have to pay for it, we will introduce a fee for service for government service and private service to support our e-commerce because Huduma Centre will be the backbone for e-commerce,” he stated.

Kuria’s Communication Officer Josiah Murigu explained that the proposal was still in the early stages.

He added that it will go through public participation and be presented in Parliament before it’s implemented.

“We have not settled on the amount yet, this is one of the many changes we want to introduce as a way of improving this ministry,” he stated.

Kuria also explained that he will work with the government to increase the number of services offered to Kenyans by partnering with the private sector.

He added that President William Ruto had tasked his cabinet to work towards sustainability and reduce the reliance on the exchequer.

Some of the services offered at Huduma Centres include National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) registration, national ID application, student loan application (HELB), driver’s license and renewal, and single business permit among others.

Huduma Centres were introduced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of Vision 2030.

The Kenyan DAILY POST