Monday, October 02, 2023 – North Korean players clashed with match officials after losing 2-1 in their Asian Games soccer quarter-final against Japan in Hangzhou on Sunday, October 1.

North Korea captain, Jang Kuk Chol and teammate Kim Kyong Sok remonstrated heatedly with referee Rustam Lutfullin after the final whistle, pursuing the Uzbek in the middle of the pitch as he tried to back away at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium to intervene.

The North Koreans were earlier furious when Uzbek referee Rustam Lutfullin awarded a penalty to Japan after their goalkeeper Kang Juh Yok charged out and clipped the feet of Japan’s Jun Nishikawa with an outstretched arm.

The North Korean players were earlier furious when Lutfullin awarded a penalty to Japan after goalkeeper Kang Juh Yok charged out and clipped the feet of Jun Nishikawa with an outstretched arm.

Yuta Matsumura slotted home the winning penalty from the spot to see Japan through to the semi-finals.

🚨| North Korean players try to attack the referee after their 1 – 2 defeat to Japan in the Asian Games Quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/H26lEntDSD — Red Card Alert (@collinabanter) October 1, 2023