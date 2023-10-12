Thursday, October 12, 2023 – President William Ruto’s obsession with taxes is beyond this world.

After increasing taxes on virtually all important things that have made the life of an ordinary person a living hell, Ruto is set to increase taxes again.

This became evident after his government, through the National Treasury, invited Kenyans to share their views on how taxes should be increased in the 2024/2025 financial year.

In a notice yesterday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u stated that public participation was in readiness for the drafting of the Finance Bill 2024.

According to the CS, including Kenyans in the process ensures openness and accountability in financial matters, as outlined by the Constitution.

“The National Treasury and Economic Planning hereby invites Government Departments and Agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and individuals to submit proposals on tax policy measures for consideration,” the notice read in part.

While submitting their proposals, Kenyans were asked to align with Ruto’s economic recovery strategy and the country’s economic blueprint, Vision 2030.

Part of Ruto’s recovery strategy is to increase the amount of taxes collected to prevent overreliance on domestic and foreign loans.

The increased amounts collected through taxation will facilitate the implementation of the government development agenda and the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Nonetheless, participants should be specific about the tax legislation and sections that need to be amended.

Additionally, they should clarify the objective to be achieved by the proposed amendment and reinforce it with a statement on the policy issue to be addressed and a clear justification for the proposed change.

All proposals should be submitted through budgetproposals@treasury.go.ke, not later than November 10, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST