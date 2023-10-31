Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said no one will be spared in the ongoing fight against criminals and banditry in the country.

Speaking in Loruk, Baringo County on Tuesday, the CS said even leaders will not be spared, regardless of which side of the political divide they come from.

He said the crackdown will not only be limited to politicians but also community and religious leaders who will be suspected of financing and inciting criminal activities.

Kindiki directed the security agencies in the region to summon such leaders for questioning and those found to have any involvement detained and charged.

“Anyone, whether a political leader, community leader, or religious leader suspected to be inciting, financing or masterminding criminal activities in the region to be summoned for questioning, record statements and those found culpable to be arrested and prosecuted… Regardless of one’s political affiliation or persuasion,” Kindiki said.

The CS had on Tuesday morning conducted a security situation assessment in Baringo County, as national exams entered the second day.

During the assessment, Kindiki held a meeting with Rift Valley Regional security chiefs and Baringo County’s top security officials.

The meeting came against the backdrop of recent incidents of livestock rustling and attacks on innocent citizens by armed criminals in Baringo.

