Monday, October 16, 2023 – A popular nightclub in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, is trending after the management asked female revellers to remove their bras before getting in.

It was reportedly a “No Bra Day” and every female reveller who went to the club was asked to remove her bra.

Some ladies were filmed removing their bras and putting them in a room before entering the club.

An X user shared the video and captioned it, “Portharcourt club asks female guests to submit their bras before entering the club for No Bra Day,’’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

