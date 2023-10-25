Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – There was drama after a woman confronted police officers who stopped her vehicle and tried to arrest her for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The intoxicated woman resisted arrest and engaged in a shouting match with the officers.

” You are saying that I am drunk. Have you bought me beer?” she was heard asking the police officers as the scuffle ensued.

”Go and arrest terrorists instead of harassing innocent Kenyans,” she further told the officers and hurled unprintable insults at them.

The video comes at a time when Kenyans, especially ladies, have been standing up for their rights whenever rogue law enforcers try to arrest them with the intention of seeking bribes.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.