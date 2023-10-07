Saturday, October 7, 2023 – An aggrieved man stormed Progressive Credit Limited offices breathing fire, and demanded to be given back his logbook.

He applied for a loan and surrendered his logbook to the micro-lending firm but the staff have been taking him for a ride.

Despite filling all the requirements when applying for the loan, the money is yet to be deposited in his account.

‘’Hawa watu ni wezi. Ifikie Gachagua na Kindiki,’’ he was heard saying in the video.

He further claimed that every time he goes to the company to inquire about the progress of the loan, he is thrown out by heavily built bouncers.

The disgruntled man said he was ready to go to jail if the company failed to give him back his logbook.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.