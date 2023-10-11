Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Niger’s post-coup military rulers have demanded that the United Nations coordinator in the West African country leave within 72 hours.

In a statement posted Wednesday, October 11, The Nigerien foreign ministry said that the government had ordered Louise Aubin, the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator, “to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours”.

It pointed to “obstacles” which it said were presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “with a view to thwarting the full and complete participation of Niger” at last month’s UN General Assembly.

The military regime has already criticised “the perfidious actions” of the UN chief, saying that they were “likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country”.

Bakary Yaou Sangare, who before the coup was Niger’s ambassador to the UN and is now its foreign minister, was the junta’s chosen representative for the gathering.

But, the UN Chief says there was also an application by the overthrown government to represent Niamey.

Because of the competing credentials, the matter was deferred and no representative from Niger was added to the speakers’ list.

The decision to expel the UN official also comes as France is withdrawing its 1,400-strong contingent in Niger after being ordered out by the coup leaders following the toppling of President Mohamed Bazoum.