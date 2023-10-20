Friday, October 20, 2023 – Travis Kelce has reportedly splashed out on a $6million mansion in Kansas City, with the NFL star wanting more privacy amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce closed the deal on Tuesday night, according to TMZ, and his new place comes with a waterfall, swimming pool, and mini golf course.

The publication says Kelce, 34, was uneasy with how accessible his previous home was and that the NFL star felt he needed more privacy.

It adds that his relationship with Swift factored into his decision-making and that his new home is apparently in a gated community. TMZ also adds that Kelce paid for it with his own cash and it was not a joint purchase with Swift.

Kelce has an annual salary of $14m with the Kansas City Chiefs and signed a four-year deal worth around $57m in 2020.

This weekend, Kelce and Swift were the talk of the town in New York, with the couple staying at Swift’s apartment in Tribeca over the weekend.

They then headed to the Big Apple together and made cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live before heading out for dinner at the celeb hotspot Nobu, a sushi restaurant.