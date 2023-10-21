Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Rams receiver, Demarcus Robinson, was on Friday morning, robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported that officers responded to calls of a robbery outside a Los Angeles area hotel just after midnight. The security operatives said two men approached the 29-year-old football player, pointed firearms at him and demanded he hand over his valuables which included a pricey watch.

Robinson obliged and the thieves took off. Thankfully, the wideout is said to be doing okay despite the incident. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and so far, no arrests have been made.

Robinson began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and helped Patrick Mahomes win Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He joined the Rams this offseason but he’s yet to record a catch through five games.