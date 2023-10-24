Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – New Orleans Saints superstar Chris Olave was arrested by security operatives on Monday, October 23.

Sources told TMZ Sport that he was arrested after allegedly driving like a maniac on a street in Louisiana. The Kenner Police Department said the 23-year-old wide receiver was thrown behind bars after 9 PM and released at 11:30 PM.

A spokesperson for the Kenner Police Department said Olave was booked on a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle after officers said he was going 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, in a mixed business/residential area where citizens had complained of people speeding.

Olave was allegedly “recklessly manoeuvring between lanes and around other drivers on the roadway” in addition to traveling at a high rate of speed.

Chris is New Orleans Saints’ leading receiver this season, logging 39 receptions for 471 yards and a touchdown.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleBoxer TYSON FURY blasts ’embarrassing’ ANTHONY JOSHUA for ‘begging to be on undercard’ of his fight against OLEKSANDR USYK
Next articleEverton chairman BILL KENWRIGHT dies aged 78

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply