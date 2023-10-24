Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – New Orleans Saints superstar Chris Olave was arrested by security operatives on Monday, October 23.

Sources told TMZ Sport that he was arrested after allegedly driving like a maniac on a street in Louisiana. The Kenner Police Department said the 23-year-old wide receiver was thrown behind bars after 9 PM and released at 11:30 PM.

A spokesperson for the Kenner Police Department said Olave was booked on a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle after officers said he was going 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, in a mixed business/residential area where citizens had complained of people speeding.

Olave was allegedly “recklessly manoeuvring between lanes and around other drivers on the roadway” in addition to traveling at a high rate of speed.

Chris is New Orleans Saints’ leading receiver this season, logging 39 receptions for 471 yards and a touchdown.