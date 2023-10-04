Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has said the Kenya government’s move to deploy 1000 police officers in Haiti is commendable.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cherargei said the United Nations Security Council’s approval for Kenya to lead the restoration of law and order in Haiti is a signature of the country’s role in the global community.

The second-term senator further said the police officers who will be sent to Haiti are from specialized units that have enough experience in dealing with criminal gangs.

“Our police deployment to Haiti is not of ordinary police but special forces/paramilitary police to handle the Haitian criminal gangs,” Cherargei said

“In the next year, Haiti shall be a country of prosperity flowing with honey and milk courtesy of the Kenya peace process,” Cherargei added.

More than 1,000 officers will be picked from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), General Service Unit (GSU), and Border Patrol Unit (BPU) to form a larger team for deployment.

The exercise is expected to kick off in two months, probably by January 2024.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden thanked President William Ruto for answering Haiti’s call to serve as the lead nation of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

Haiti’s Government has been battling criminal gangs that have left over 2400 people dead since the beginning of the year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.