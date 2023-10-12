Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Newly appointed government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, may have just made his first blunder.

This is after he lied to the public on national television over the Haiti deployment.

In a statement, Thirdway Alliance Party Leader and lawyer, Ekuru Aukot, criticised Mwaura over what he described as making false remarks regarding his petition against the State’s plan to deploy police to Haiti.

Aukot expressed his dissatisfaction with Mwaura’s comments made during an interview, where the former lawmaker claimed to have contacted The Thirdway Alliance Party leader to inquire about his decision to go to court to block the deployment, which has since been suspended by the High Court.

”Stop the lies. You lied that you spoke to me about the Haiti petition. Why are you people such liars?” Aukot stated.

During the interview, Isaac Mwaura assured the public that the government is committed to adhering to all legal protocols before dispatching police officers to the Caribbean nation.

”As you may be aware, there is a court order that has been issued because of my good brother Ekuru Aukot whom I spoke to before I came here because I wanted to understand why he went to court and clearly there is something we need to explain to us all as Kenyans,” Mwaura said.

Mwaura took a cue from Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure, indicating that the State will obtain approval from both houses of Parliament before deploying in Haiti.

Additionally, he disclosed that the government intends to provide specialised training to enhance the police officers’ capabilities, ensuring they are well-prepared to fulfill their mission effectively.

