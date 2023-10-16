Monday, October 16, 2023 – Newcastle United star, Sandro Tonali is set to appear before prosecutors amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal betting scandal.

Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo, Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli and Tonali have all been named as part of an investigation being conducted by Turin prosecutors that has rocked Italian football.

Zaniolo and Tonali were both released from the Italy squad, on Thursday, after being questioned by Italian authorities who are investigating breaches of betting rules.

On Sunday, it emerged that Juventus midfielder Fagioli was willing to meet with prosecutor Giuseppe Chine to try and secure a reduced punishment.

And now, reports claim that Magpies star Tonali is willing to do the same in an attempt to see his potential ban cut in half.

According to Il Messaggero, Tonali will also look to meet with prosecutor Giuseppe Chine, with the meeting expected to take place next week.

By denouncing himself in-front of prosecutors, Tonali will seek a plea bargain in the future, which will likely lead to the reduction of his potential ban.

According to Calcia Finaza, Juventus midfielder Fagioli met with lawyers and prosecutors to denounce himself on Sunday – where he handed over his mobile phone.

The outlet claim that Fagioli revealed the details of the gambling drama before claiming that he received illegal betting application from Newcastle’s Tonali.

It’s reported that, when asked about Tonali’s potential betting habits, the midfielder responded with: ‘I don’t know if he bets on football’.

The footballers are facing worldwide bans of up to three years if they are found to have broken rules.

Under Italian regulations, athletes are forbidden from betting on the sports in which they participate.