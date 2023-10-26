Wednesday, October 26, 2023 – A parent is crying for justice after her ailing son died due to negligence.

The deceased boy was a student at Njuri High School in Meru and had been ailing for over two weeks.

Instead of being taken to the hospital, the school’s management left the young boy to die in pain.

He fought for his life on his school bed but unfortunately, he died.

His body was hurriedly picked up from the dormitory in a Probox and dumped at Chuka Hospital.

The headteacher broke the sad news to the boy’s mother at a bar that he owns.

A postmortem report revealed that the boy died after a chest infection ate his lungs.

Social media activist Simon Mwangi Muthiora has vowed to pursue justice for the deceased student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.