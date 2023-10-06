Friday, October 6, 2023 – A Nigerian man, Prince Okebulu Nkobi, is set to marry two women next month in a traditional ceremony.

The unique wedding ceremony which is set to be attended by friends and family is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023, in Nkobi’s family compound.

A Facebook user, MC Clockwise, posted the wedding invite on his page and congratulated the groom.

Nkobi joins the long list of men who are embracing polygamy.

