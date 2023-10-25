Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has sparked reactions after saying Kenyans are better off under President William Ruto than under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nyoro, who appeared on NTV on Wednesday morning, stated that hustlers are much better off today because of the Kenya Kwanza government’s policies.

Nyoro, who is the chairman of the National Assembly Budget Committee, said Ruto’s economic policies are better since the country is not like Ghana or Sri Lanka which are collapsing due to bad macro and micro policies.

“If we hadn’t taken the measures we have taken, we would have been like Sri Lanka or Ghana, so I am very proud of the measures we have taken,” he said.

Nyoro’s statement is a big show of ignorance since during Uhuru’s regime, the Kenyan Shilling was trading at 119 against the United States dollar and now it is on a free fall heading to 151 mark.

The Kenyan DAILY POST