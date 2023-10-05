Thursday, October 05, 2023 – NBA star, Jimmy Butler has described Latin pop queen Shakira as an ‘incredible human being’ amid dating rumors swirling around the potential couple.

The 34-year-old Heat star was spotted hanging out with the ‘Whenever, Wherever’ singer over the summer following her split with former Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, last year.

The Colombian has been also linked with dating Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, whom she spent time with after the completion of the Miami Grand Prix in May.

Asked about speculation that he and ‘Shak’ are coupling up, Butler, who’s entering his 13th NBA season, said: ‘She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent.

‘But you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up,’ he further told Rolling Stone magazine. ‘Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans – that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating.’

‘Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating.

‘But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it.

‘She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!’

During the interview, Butler also revealed how much his daughter, Rylee, who was born in 2019, means to him.

According to Hello!, the six-time All-Star has been in long-term relationship with rarely seen girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak, ‘for years’.

The couple do not follow each other on social media and do not share photos of themselves taken together, as they prefer to keep their romance out of the limelight.