Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Damian Lillard has filed for divorce from his longtime partner, Kay’La.

The 7-time All-Star officially filed docs in Oregon earlier this week.

Willamette Week reported that Damian’s filing cited irreconcilable differences that “caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

The couple first started dating as students at Weber State and have been together ever since.

They officially got married back in September 2021 and have three children.

The two appear to have been living separately for the past 10 months, with Kay’La moving into a $2.7 million home in West Linn, while Dame remained at their $7.7 million pad in the same city.