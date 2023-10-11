Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – NASA is planning to construct a property on the moon for astronauts and civilians to live in by 2040.

The US space agency has awarded a Texas-based construction technology company $60 million to build a property on the lunar surface for both astronauts and civilians.

The plan is to launch a giant 3D printer on the moon and use lunar concrete to layer the structure on the moon.

According to The New York Times, NASA believes that by 2040, Americans will be living in houses on the moon.

While some in the scientific community are skeptical that the feat is overly ambitious, NASA scientists insist the 2040 goal for lunar living is entirely attainable.

“We’re at a pivotal moment, and in some ways it feels like a dream sequence,” Niki Werkheiser, NASA’s director of technology maturation, told the Times. “In other ways, it feels like it was inevitable that we would get here.”

Werkheiser said NASA’s increasing openness to collaborate with academics and other leading experts in the field puts the goal that much closer in reach.

“We’ve got all the right people together at the right time with a common goal, which is why I think we’ll get there,” she explained. “Everybody is so ready to take this step together, so if we get our capabilities developed, there’s no reason it’s not possible.”

For the plan to materialize, NASA has laid out a schedule of key benchmarks for its mission, which has been named Artemis for the twin sister of Apollo. In November 2024, four human crew members will be rocketed up to orbit the moon. One year following that trip, NASA plans to land humans on the moon for a second time in history.

For the construction side of the endeavor, NASA has partnered with ICON, a Texas-based construction technology company. After an initial round of funding from NASA in 2020, ICON announced in 2022 that it had secured an additional $60 million for a construction system that could be used in outer space.

Architects from the Bjarke Ingels Group and SEArch+ have also been tapped to dream up designs and concepts for the lunar homes.

Another significant challenge for the project is making sure all of the necessary construction materials and tools are in place on the moon, per CBS News, particularly as rockets need to travel light.

Patrick Suermann, interim dean of the School of Architecture at Texas A&M University, which is working closely with NASA to develop a robot-operated space construction system, said transporting supplies from earth to the moon is “unsustainable.”

“And there’s no Home Depot up there. So you either have to know how to use what’s up there or send everything you need,” he told the Times.