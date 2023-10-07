Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Napoli football club of Italy have announced they will take legal action against a famous Italian toy store for an unlicensed doll.

The doll bears an uncanny resemblance to their talismanic forward Victor Osimhen.

The doll photo went viral on social media due to obvious elements that resemble the Nigeria striker.

The doll has a protective mask with the 9 on it, a light blue jersey and a blond tuft of curly hair.

“With reference to the news, which appeared on numerous online information sites, relating to the imminent marketing of a children’s game called “Cicciobello Bomber” – a doll that reproduces the features of the player Victor Osimhen, portrayed wearing a uniform clearly referable to the shirt from the Club’s first team – the SSCN specifies that this is an unofficial product, the creation of which has not been authorized in any way by the Club,” Napoli said in a statement.

“The Company has therefore taken steps to protect its interests in the appropriate places.”

Osimhen’s contract extension is currently in doubt and his relationship with the Serie A champions remains frosty after he was involved in a TikTok video row with Napoli.

He has scored five goals in nine appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.