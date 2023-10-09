Monday, October 09, 2023 – Napoli are reportedly planning to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus’ as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen was a big part of the Italian side’s first Serie A title in 33 years last season, as he topped the league scoring charts with 26 goals. But his future at the club is said to be uncertain after a row over the club’s TikTok.

Osimhen was the subject of two offensive videos shared on the popular social media app, with the first mocking his penalty miss last month. The second then labelled him a ‘coconut’ and has been viewed as a racial slur.

His agent threatened to sue the Serie A side in the wake of the fallout and Napoli responded by insisting that no offence was intended and failed to apologise. Napoli’s social media executive has since stepped down from his role.

The incident has left the door open for a January exit for Oismhen, and Napoli appear to be searching for a replacement already.

According to reports in Calciomercato, Rudi Garcia’s side have identified Jesus as one option, along with Lille’s Jonathan David and Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.