Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – A horror earthquake struck the city of Naples just hours before a Champions League game between Napoli and Real Madrid.

Italy’s volcanic region of Campi Flegrei was rocked by tremors on Monday, October 2 (Italian time) the latest in a series of tremors in recent days.

The 4.0-magnitude quake, which occurred shortly after 10 pm caused panic among locals who fled to the streets.

The epicentre was located at a depth of around two miles between Naples and Pozzuoli, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Reports also say the region around the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) volcano has been the scene of increased seismic activity in recent days.

Last week, a 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded in the region, the strongest in the past 40 years.

INGV director Mario Di Vito warned that “it is possible that there will be tremors of greater intensity” in the near future.

The earthquake comes just hours before tonight’s clash between Napoli and Real Madrid.

Tuesday’s clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium could be pivotal to both sides’ aims of taking the top spot in Group C.

“We’ll play against one of the best teams in Italy. They did very well last year. It will be a competitive and evenly matched game as they have a high level,” Ancelotti, who once managed Napoli, told a news conference.