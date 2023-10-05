Thursday, October 5, 2023 – A middle-aged man from Nandi is the talk of social media after he proposed to his lover in style.

The young man settled for a plus-size woman who is older than him.

He went down on his knees while armed with a ring and asked the woman for her hand in marriage.

She proudly said yes as his close friends cheered.

He is probably following in Guardian Angel’s footsteps.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.