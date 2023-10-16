Monday, October 16, 2023 – Thugs suspected to be behind various robberies in the city were caught on CCTV breaking into a saloon car in Nairobi West.

The notorious thugs arrived in a mini-van registration number KDA 663 Y and parked it next to a maroon car.

They skillfully broke into the vehicle and stole some unknown items before speeding off.

They were probably trailing the victim while waiting for the perfect moment to strike and execute their mission.

The robbery incident happened in broad daylight, a few meters from a police station.

One of the thugs whose face was clearly captured was smartly dressed.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.