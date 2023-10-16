Monday, October 16, 2023 – A woman boldly approached a white man in the streets of Nakuru and begged him for a hand in marriage.

In the video, the witty woman, who is said to be a popular hawker in Nakuru, is seen begging the man to marry her.

“Mzungu marry me. I have a ring,” she repeatedly says as onlookers burst into laughter.

However, the white man was clearly not feeling her vibes.

He looked irritated as he desperately tried to push her away.

The video has sparked reactions among X users.

‘’That is an infringement of one’s personal space. She’s making the guy uncomfortable,’’ an X user posted.

‘’Not funny. That is harassment,’’ another user added.

Watch the video and reactions from social media users.

