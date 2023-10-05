Thursday, October 05, 2023 – A woman has revealed how she dreads telling her partner her real body count after lying to him she has only slept with 7 people.

The anonymous woman who says she is older than her partner by three years, says she fears what he might do if he finds the real truth about her sexual history.

I’m a woman of 32, my boyfriend is 29 and we’ve been together for three years.” She said to Sun UK’s column ‘Dear Deidre”

Our sex life was great — he was energetic and eager to please me. But after sex he’d always ask me about my previous lovers.

I had a wild spell in my mid-twenties. I used to drink and party hard. Invariably I’d end up in bed with anyone who showed an interest.

It was only after a pregnancy scare that I curtailed my Friday night binges.

I’ve told my boyfriend that I’ve had seven lovers but it’s a lie. I’ve had more than 40. Every day I wake up terrified he’ll find out the truth.

He always wants to know intimate details but I leave it vague as he has jealous fits. He compares himself to my exes during arguments.

We had a fight at the beginning of the summer, where he was accusing me of flirting with an ex when we were out.

He was being so ridiculous, I asked him to leave. We were only apart for one week but we both said we wanted to try again.

Since then another woman has turned up at our door saying she’s pregnant and the baby is his. He denied it at first, but now has admitted it’s true.

I was hurt but have accepted the situation as officially we weren’t together. Still, since then he’s accused me of looking at other men and seeing someone else in secret. It’s ridiculous.