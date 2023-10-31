Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – The former Head of Public Service, Francis Muthaura, has revealed why the current President, William Ruto, cannot be like the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

In many of his rallies, Ruto has been saying that he wants to be like Kibaki, who is considered the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance.

However, in an interview with Citizen TV on Monday evening, Muthaura said Ruto cannot be like Kibaki because the latter had the interests of Kenyans at heart and did not pursue a personal agenda using the Office of the President.

Muthaura, who was reminiscing on his days as Public Service Chief said that at no point did Kibaki work for his personal endeavours.

He noted that the former head of state only pursued the country’s national interests and made most decisions based on professional advice.

“The good thing is that Kibaki never pursued any personal agenda, he pursued a national agenda. He used the institutions of governance very effectively. Kibaki operated based on professional advice,” Muthaura stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST