Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – A French museum says it has fixed a waxwork of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after he complained about it.

The Grevin Museum in Paris proudly unveiled the life-sized figure of the wrestler-turned-actor on October 16. However, it got a wave of criticism.

Johnson, who is of Samoan and Black origin, took to Instagram this weekend to joke about the Grevin Museum’s botched wax figure, which appeared to depict him with white skin and bears only a vague likeness to his features.

The Rock wrote: “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris, France, so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements — starting with my skin colour.”

The museum said Monday, Oct. 23, that it is working urgently to fix the waxwork. It said that staff were “reworking” the wax figure and that an updated version would be reinstalled Tuesday morning.

“They’re going to work all night on it so that it’s more in line with fans’ expectations,” Yves Delhommeau, the museum’s director, said in a statement.

“Crews will work through the night to ensure the likeness is more in keeping with the expectations of his fans.

“We’re also going to reconfigure the lighting because there was a lighting issue that was having the effect of lightening his skin.”

Johnson “will come see us later on to see if there are other modifications that need to be made.”

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the waxwork has been fixed and that The Rock would visit the museum to inspect it.