Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has thanked President William Ruto for appointing him Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

In a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, Ruto demoted Alfred Mutua as Foreign Affairs CS and named Mudavadi as the person in charge of the lucrative docket.

While accepting the president’s appointment, Musalia vowed to leverage his competence to live up to the expectations of Kenyans.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted by the president with an expanded role in the reshuffled Cabinet. I express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency for the trust placed in me by assigning me the additional vital role of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

“I am fully aware of the significance of my dual role, and I embrace the opportunity with a profound sense of duty and dedication.

“I pledge to continue serving the people of Kenya and our country with unwavering commitment, integrity, and diligence,” he said.

Musalia, in his new capacity, promised to champion, pursue, and protect the interests of Kenyans, both within our borders and abroad.

Alfred Mutua was named as Tourism Cabinet Secretary.

