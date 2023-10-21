Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Kenyans were treated to a rude shock yesterday after President William Ruto’s chief guest refused to attend the Mashujaa Day fete in Kericho despite being in Kenya.

Angolan President João Lourenço failed to attend the 60th Mashujaa Day Celebrations, which he was to grace as the chief guest following an invitation by Ruto.

Speaking at the Kericho Green Stadium, the Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António explained that the President could not make it to the event due to unforeseeable reasons.

The diplomat expressed that Lourenço had planned to attend the event but changed his mind at the last minute.

The exact reasons that stopped Lourenço from attending the state function held in Kericho were not immediately clear.

“On behalf of the President, I would first like to convey his apologies. He would have loved to be here but for unforeseen reasons, he could not make it to Kericho but he sent you a warm greeting,” he stated.

Lourenço arrived in the country on Thursday evening alongside his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço.

The first couple were received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This is the first time in recent history that a state chief guest has failed to attend the function, despite being in the country a day earlier.

It is yet to be known whether the visiting President will extend his visit by another day after ‘embarrassing’ Ruto yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST