Friday, October 27, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has dressed down Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei over his foul mouth.

Speaking during a burial ceremony of the son of Chesumei Constituency MP Paul Biego at Kapnyamisa, Ngechek in Nandi County, Murkomen blasted Cherargei, claiming he had been so insensitive in his recent remarks concerning the hard situation the country is undergoing economically.

Murkomen reminded Cherargei that if President William Ruto was reasoning like him, then Kenya could have been plunged into very big trouble.

“If President William Ruto could be using a brain like that of Senator Samson Cherargei in running his government then we could not be having a government, very shallow,” angry Kipchumba said.

Murkomen also attacked Nandi County Woman Representative Cynthia Muge, blasting her for allegedly attacking the government in her radio station interviews.

He claimed that the MP has been belittling the government and has done little to assist the government.

“It is sad that Nandi Women rep Cynthia Muge goes to a radio station to attack the government when she can make her pleas in Parliament unlike addressing the same using radio callers and belittling us,” the CS stated.

