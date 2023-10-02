Monday, October 2, 2023 – A 19-year-old lady identified as Faith Wanjiku Muchugi died under mysterious circumstances at White House apartments in Ruaka on Thursday night.

Faith was reportedly active on WhatsApp until 8:00 pm on the fateful night that she died.

At around 10:00 pm, her family was notified by the management that she had died by jumping off the 7th floor.

However, her family is disputing the suicide theory.

They allege that she was thrown off the building by a lady called Shiku after a disagreement.

According to the family, she was very much okay.

She even attended a prayer day at her former school where she was the head girl in 2022 and was in a very jovial mood.

Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death.

