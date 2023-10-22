Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a college student in Kiambu was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The victim, identified as Alice Wangeci, was a student at the Kanjuku Vocational Training Center in Kiambu County.

Alice’s boyfriend reportedly called her and informed her that he had found her missing phone.

Delighted by the news, she agreed to meet him.

The suspect is said to have stabbed her to death just a few meters from a police station.

“We are puzzled by how she could be fatally stabbed right beside a police station. If not for a vigilant neighbour who discovered her body and alerted the authorities, her remains might not have been found,’’ the deceased’s father lamented.

According to Alice’s family, she had been bravely fighting diabetes for the last 14 years, only for her life to be cut short by her jilted ex-lover.

The family described her as a responsible and courageous lady.

The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing as authorities intensify efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

