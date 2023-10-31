Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A motorist escaped death by a whisker after he was involved in a grisly road accident in Bomet.

The ill-fated Prado that he was driving collided head-on with a long-distance bus.

Luckily, the driver escaped unhurt despite the huge impact that left his car almost written off.

An eyewitness who recorded the video of the accident was shocked to see the driver escape the accident unhurt.

“Wewe Mungu anakupenda kweli,” he was heard saying as he recorded the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.