Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A mother has shocked welfare workers after marrying her adopted son who is 31 years younger than her.

Musician Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim, 53, married her 22-year-old adopted son Daniel Chizhevsky on 20th October in a ceremony that was held at a restaurant in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic, Russia.

She adopted Daniel after meeting him at an orphanage where she gave singing lessons when he was aged just 13, according to local media.

After marrying Daniel, who she began raising since he was 14, Mingalim and her new groom began making plans to flee their country.

Now child welfare officials have seized five other adopted children from Mingalim’s care, four girls and one boy.

But Mingalim is fighting the move, complaining that some of her adopted kids have been put back into care homes while others have returned to family members.

Mingalim also has a biological son from an earlier marriage.

She told local media her romance with Daniel started after she took him home from the orphanage.

Mingalim said: “Our relationship is perfect. We can’t live without each other. We are on the same wavelength.”

Local media reported that she began adopting children after encountering orphans during a film project with a Tatarstan TV station.

Now she plans to flee Tartarstan and wants to take her new husband and get back her adopted children to take them to Moscow “where they can live freely”.